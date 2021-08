Ready to take a walk on the ‘wild side’ with Normani and Cardi B? Not only did they get naked in their new music video, but Normani sampled Aaliyah on the new track. It’s been a month since the sunny season began, but Normani and Cardi B may have dropped the song of the summer. After surprising fans by announcing “Wild Side,” Normani unleashed her song, featuring the “WAP” rapper and an Aaliyah sample, on Friday July 16, along with a glamorous — and oh so sexy — video. Watch it above.