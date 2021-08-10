Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ron Rittenmeyer to Step Down as Tenet CEO

By Analysis
healthleadersmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective September 1, COO Saum Sutaria, MD, will assume the role of CEO. — Tenet Healthcare CEO Ron Rittenmeyer is stepping down from his role, the healthcare services companyannounced on Monday. Rittenmeyer, who has served as CEO and executive chairman for over three years, will continue to serve as executive...

www.healthleadersmedia.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Tenet Healthcare#Md#Covid#Mckinsey Company#Healthleaders#Hcpro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessbeckersasc.com

Tenet names new CEO: 3 things to know

Ron Rittenmeyer will step down as CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare on Sept. 1, to be replaced by COO Saum Sutaria, MD. Mr. Rittenmeyer will continue as the company's executive chair through 2022, the company announced Aug. 9. Here are three things to know about Dr. Sutaria:. 1. Dr. Sutaria...
Businesslanereport.com

Allen steps into the role of CEO with Bank of the Bluegrass

Bill Allen will step into the role of CEO with Bank of the Bluegrass on August 31st, 2021. Bill joined the bank as President in 2004 and has extensive experience in all areas of the bank, including branch management, wealth management, financial services, business development, deposit growth, marketing, and human resources.
BusinessPosted by
KPCW

Rob Katz Steps Down as Vail CEO

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz will step aside November 1st and Kirsten Lynch, the Company’s chief marketing officer for the last decade, will be appointed chief executive officer and elected to the company’s board of directors. KPCW’s Leslie Thatcher has more. Katz has served as CEO since 2006 and will...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Laird Superfood CEO Paul Hodge To Step Down

Plant-based food producer Laird Superfood Inc (NYSE: LSF) has announced its President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hodge will step down once a successor is named. Paul Hodge will begin transitioning to a non-executive role. The company's Board of Directors has commenced a search for Paul Hodge's successor. "We are...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Tenet names Saum Sutaria its next CEO, Rittenmeyer to remain chairman

Tenet Healthcare Corp. said late Monday that Ron Rittenmeyer, who has served as chief executive and executive chairman for nearly four years, will step down as CEO, to be replaced by Saum Sutaria. Rittenmeyer will continue as executive chairman of the company and the board through 2022, Tenet said. Sutaria, who serves as president and chief operating officer, will become CEO on Sept. 1 and will continue to report to Rittenmeyer. Working on a transition plan has been one of Rittenmeyer's goals when he took over, the company said in a statement. "During the past several years, Saum and I have worked closely together through extraordinary times including COVID, and at each step, he has continued to demonstrate excellent leadership in framing the right strategic and tactical pathway," Rittenmeyer said in a statement. "Our partnership at the top of this organization will continue as we transition the work and further advance the transformation that is underway. This approach helps ensure consistency and an appropriate runway for us to finalize the changes we have successfully embedded into the company," he said. Tenet stock was flat in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day down 1.4%.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Meet Tenet's new CEO: 4 things to know about Dr. Saum Sutaria

Tenet Healthcare COO Saum Sutaria, MD, will succeed Ron Rittenmeyer as CEO Sept. 1. Mr. Rittenmeyer will continue as the company's executive chair through 2022, according to an Aug. 9 press release. Four things to know about Dr. Sutaria:. 1. He became Tenet Healthcare's COO in 2019. 2. Dr. Sutaria...
biospace.com

CEO Steps Down as Epizyme Finalizes 5-Year Growth Strategy

After leading the company for six years, Robert Bazemore is stepping down as chief executive officer (CEO) of Epizyme. On Monday, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company announced that industry veteran Grant Bogle has taken over as president and CEO. Bazemore is taking a step back to spend more time prioritizing other...
Seattle, WAgrocerydive.com

PCC CEO steps down after short tenure

Former Kroger executive Suzy Monford has stepped down from her position as CEO of PCC Community Markets just eight months after being named to the top role, the Seattle-based cooperative grocer wrote in an email to members on Saturday. The co-op didn’t provide a reason for Monford’s departure in the...
Businesssouthfloridahospitalnews.com

Tenet Announces Leadership Transition

Saum Sutaria appointed Chief Executive Officer; Ron Rittenmeyer remains Executive Chairman of Tenet. August 9, 2021 – Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the next step in its long-term leadership succession plan. Ron Rittenmeyer, who has served as CEO and Executive Chairman for nearly four years, will continue as Executive Chairman of the Company and the Board through 2022. Saum Sutaria, M.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Tenet, will become Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2021. He will continue to report to Rittenmeyer.
Businessdailyhodl.com

Binance US CEO Suddenly Steps Down, Cites ‘Differences’ With Colleagues

Brian Brooks is resigning as chief executive officer of crypto exchange Binance.US just three months after he was appointed to the position. Brooks unveils to his 57,900 followers the reason behind his sudden departure. “Greetings crypto community. Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦⁦BinanceUS. Despite...
Businesszycrypto.com

Brian Brooks Steps Down As Binance.US CEO After Only Three Months

The chief executive of the U.S affiliate of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has called it quits. Brian Brooks, the head of Binance.US, has resigned from the company after joining in May. While he did not give the particular reasons for his sudden departure, Brooks stated that “despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!”
Businessmediapost.com

HubSpot CEO Halligan Steps Down After 15 Years, Replaced By Rangan

HubSpot CEO Brian Halligan is stepping down to take on the role of executive chairman. He will be replaced by Yamini Rangan, now the technology firm’s chief customer officer. Halligan was injured in a snowmobile accident in March, and Rangan ran the firm in his absence. That entailed managing board...
Businesskamcity.com

Mike Ashley Confirms Plans To Step Down From CEO Role At Frasers Group

Frasers Group has today confirmed speculation that Mike Ashley will step down from leading his retail empire and hand the reins to his future son-in-law. The company behind Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and various other retail brands said talks were underway for the 31-year old Michael Murray to succeed the billionaire on 1 May 2022. Ashley would relinquish the Chief Executive role but remain on the company’s board as an Executive Director.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Longtime HST Pathways CEO to step down

Founder and chief executive officer of Nashville-based HST Pathways, Tom Hui, is stepping down after 17 years with the company. David Thawley will take his role. Hui will assume the role of non-executive chairman of the board of directors, according to a press release, replacing day-to-day operations management to focus on high-level strategy for the ambulatory surgical center industry.
BusinessShareCast

Artem Volynets to step down as CEO of Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. (DI) Armenia and Kyrgyzstan-focussed gold mining company Chaarat announced on Thursday that Artem Volynets would step down by mutual agreement from his role as chief executive officer and executive director with immediate effect, and would move into a senior adviser role. 1,261.63. 16:30 06/08/21. n/a. n/a.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Chargify CEO Paul Lynch steps down as company merges with SaaSOptics

Dubliner Paul Lynch has served as the Texas-headquartered company’s CEO since August 2019. Irishman Paul Lynch is stepping down as CEO of Chargify, the San Antonio-based company that makes revenue management tools for SaaS businesses. Lynch, who took over as CEO in August 2019, made the announcement in a post...

Comments / 1

Community Policy