Winterset, IA

Connie Bailey, 79, of Winterset

By Larry Brandt
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Connie Bailey, 79, of Winterset, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 7, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Burial will take place in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Afton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to EveryStep Hospice, Meals On Wheels in Winterset, and/or the Parkinson’s Foundation in memory of Connie. Online condolences may be loft for the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

