Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin Southern Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin North central Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1151 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Namekagon Lake, or 27 miles north of Chippewa Flowage, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sanborn, Mellen, Marango, Glidden, Clam Lake, Namekagon Lake, Namekagon, Morse, Teal Lake, Franks Field, Ghost Lake, High Bridge, Birch Hill, Copper Falls State Park, Day Lake, Grand View, and New Odanah. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
