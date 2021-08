The immune system can seem mysterious and conceptual—that invisible force field which protects our bodies from infection by invading viruses and bacteria. Sometimes the force field breaks down, and we get sick; most of the time, it works properly, and we don't give it a second thought. But in the age of COVID, many of us are researching how to improve immunity. Social media is full of ideas, and most of them are snake oil. But solid science tells us there are several things we do every day that can weaken our immune systems; avoid them and you'll keep your body in fighting shape. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.