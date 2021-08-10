Lisa Mathena Named Five Star Real Estate Professional for 2020

MILTON, DE – August 10, 2021 – The Lisa Mathena Group is pleased to announce that Milton resident Lisa Mathena has achieved the coveted Five Star Real Estate Professional status for 2021. Mathena is a 3-time winner, having also received the Five Star designation in 2019 and 2020. According to Mathena, “The FIVE STAR Professional Program is the only service award based on a combination of direct client and industry professional feedback, and I am incredibly grateful to my clients as well as my peers for their input.”