Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures slightly higher after S&P 500, Dow close at records. Stock futures were slightly higher Friday, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs yet again. The 30-stock Dow advanced 14.88 points on Thursday, ending the trading day at a record 35,499.85. The broad S&P 500 added 0.3% to finish at a record 4,460.83. The indexes enter Friday's session up 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, for the week. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% Thursday, putting the tech-heavy index down just 0.1% this week. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was mildly lower Friday, dipping 2 basis points to 1.344%.