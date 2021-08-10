The One New Subaru Forester Wilderness Upgrade You Really Want

Check out the ten best beach cars of 2021. See why the 2022 Subaru Outback checks all the right boxes. What are the best cars for going to the beach this summer? According to Kelly Blue Book, the newly-arriving 2022 Outback is among the ten best models for a trip to the shore. The Outback won’t just get you to the beach; you can drive in the sand, and you won’t get stuck like some SUVs.