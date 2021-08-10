Beyoncé celebrates turning 40 with Harper's Bazaar cover

For her brand’s fourth drop with adidas, Beyoncé presents “IVY PARK RODEO,” a collection that draws inspiration from the distinct style of Black cowgirls and cowboys. A modern interpretation of classic Americana wear, the new drop celebrates the impact of the Black community on American Western culture, as well as the history of Black pioneers in the country’s rodeo scene. In true Western fashion, the collection — comprised of 58 women’s and men’s apparel items and a capsule of accessories — is replete with denim silhouettes designed with touches of streetwear and activewear. Standout pieces include a bustier bodysuit crafted with dark denim, a pair of wide-legged snap jeans decorated with the Three Stripes and even some denim chaps. A “Purple Glow” cow print can be found on a corset top and matching leggings, while pastel lilac is chosen for a casual, chic sweatsuit.