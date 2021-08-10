Beyoncé celebrates turning 40 with Harper's Bazaar cover
Beyoncé, who turns 40 on Sept. 4, celebrates the milestone by posing for the cover of Harper Bazaar’s coveted September issue. The fashion magazine chronicles Bey’s more than two decades in the spotlight as she “transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other.” She is styled by the magazine’s editor, Samira Nasr, who is the first woman of color lead the magazine.www.houstonchronicle.com
