Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 11:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 100 PM MST. * At 954 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Cunningham Wash. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bouse. Cunningham Wash is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Cunningham Wash and Bouse Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.