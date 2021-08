The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent alerts to people’s phones, TVs and radios on Wednesday afternoon – to test its national emergency alert systems.At 2:20pm (ET), FEMA sent the alert to those who have opted-in to receive the test via their phones, and it lasted a minute.The national test consisted of two portions which will test Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS).Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones...