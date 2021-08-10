DEI isn’t a distraction from company work— it is the work
I've always been fascinated by what people are and are not willing to confess to pollsters. And so to the 51% of white C-suite executives who told researchers they considered DEI "a distraction from our company's real work" I ask: is this something you're willing to say in an all-hands meeting? To your shareholders? To your board? To the press? Because I have questions, and those constituents might as well.
