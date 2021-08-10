Cancel
DEI isn't a distraction from company work— it is the work

By Stacy-Marie Ishmael
Fortune
 4 days ago

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. I've always been fascinated by what people are and are not willing to confess to pollsters. And so to the 51% of white C-suite executives who told researchers they considered DEI "a distraction from our company's real work" I ask: is this something you're willing to say in an all-hands meeting? To your shareholders? To your board? To the press? Because I have questions, and those constituents might as well.

