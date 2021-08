For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The name Angenieux means a lot for photographers who have been around for a long time. They’ve arguably made some of the most beautiful lenses in history. You typically hear about them with regard to the cinema industry these days, but their vintage lenses are worth every single penny. The Rare Camera Store has an Angenieux 35mm f2.5 for only $500 right now. And it’s guaranteed to make a photographer very, very happy.