Nisei looks to usher in a new era of Japanese fine dining in S.F. Here's a first look inside

By Janelle Bitker
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco’s Japanese fine dining scene is entering a new era with next week’s arrival of Restaurant Nisei. Opening Aug. 18 in the former La Folie space at 2316 Polk St., Restaurant Nisei will see chef David Yoshimura present modern Japanese dishes across 12 courses for $157. Formerly the chef de cuisine at San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Californios, Yoshimura is applying an American tasting menu format to traditional Japanese flavors. He’s also avoiding sushi, which currently dominates high-end Japanese restaurant experiences in the city.

