Chewin’ the Pigskin Fat: Q & A With Panther Coach, Brad Trembler. Even though the COVID-19 rollercoaster ride keeps trekking along with unexpected twists and turns, the high school sports circus sideshow from a year ago seems to be in remission. Of course that could change in an hour or two, but as of now the start of the 2021 PIAA fall sports season is just a little over two weeks away. Saucon Source was able to catch up with Saucon Valley Coach Brad Trembler to ask him a few football friendly questions, and here is what he had to say.