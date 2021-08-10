Cancel
Schnucks to Add Curbside Pickup at 12 More Stores

By Christine LaFave Grace
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cover picture for the articleSchnuck Markets is expanding curbside pickup to 12 additional stores in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, the St. Louis-based retailer announced. The expansion will bring the total number of Schnucks stores offering curbside service to 82. Among the dozen locations adding curbside pickup by this fall is the company's first Schnucks Fresh store, set to debut Aug. 18 at 3605 N. Newton St. in Jasper, Ind. Seven Missouri stores and four Illinois locations also will debut the service.

