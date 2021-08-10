Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clayton County, GA

2 charged with murder, child cruelty in Clayton basketball player’s death

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31B1Ed_0bNRmK6s00

A grand jury has indicted two people in the death of a Clayton County basketball player who died after participating in workout drills during extreme heat.

Imani Bell collapsed and later died after participating in outdoor basketball conditioning drills at Elite Scholars Academy on Aug. 13, 2019.

In July, the grand jury indicted Larosa Walker-Asekere and Dwight Palmer on second degree murder, child cruelty in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Earlier this year, the family filed a lawsuit against the team’s coach, the athletic director, principal and assistant principal of Elite Scholars Academy among others as negligent parties in her death.

Bell’s parents said the 16-year-old teen was forced to perform conditioning drills outdoors on one of the hottest days of the summer. The heat index made it even hotter.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy from 2019 indicated Bell suffered from hyperthermia and rhabdomyolysis after exercising in temperatures that reached as high as 97 degrees with a heat index of 103 degrees.

The conditioning drills may have violated the county’s guidelines on outdoor workouts, Channel 2 previously reported. Clayton County Schools said there was no heat advisory warning staff to keep kids inside because of the extreme heat that day.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, GA
Clayton County, GA
Basketball
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Clayton County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Georgia State
Clayton County, GA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Basketball Player#Channel 2#Elite Scholars Academy#Clayton County Schools#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy