All grown up: Beyoncé shares rare look at twins Sir, Rumi during new Ivy Park Kids ad

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

Beyoncé has had many exciting moments including making Grammy history , launching fashion lines , and renting out The Louvre in Paris — but teaching her daughters about self care is one of the "most satisfying."

The record-breaking musician appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar September Icons Issue dressed in several designer outfits styled by Samira Nasr and Marni Senofonte. Her looks were captured by photographer Campbell Addy in luxury adornments including a Valentino bodysuit with matching cape, an elegant Gucci dress finished with lace and feathers, jewelry from Tiffany & Co., and a less than 10-gallon sized hat from Stetson. She also appeared in an alternate cover wearing western-inspired pieces head-to-toe from her latest IVY PARK release.

Her new IVY PARK collection, which pays tribute to "the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo," will feature a coordinating line for children inspired by her own clan with husband Jay-Z: daughter Blue, 9, and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

"My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match," she said in the story published Tuesday. "So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing."

Beyoncé shared a first look at her kid's collection Wednesday on Instagram in an ad that proved to be a family affair, including all three of her kids.

"The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids," the caption reads.

The advertisement featured Beyoncé and Blue walking hand-in-hand in matching cow-print leggings. Another shot offered a close-up of Sir rocking a blue cowboy hat in his mother's arms, and in another quick frame, both twins posed alongside their mother in blue matching outfits.

And while her fashion is inspiring, her message about self care is even more so. In a cover story with the magazine , Beyoncé revealed how quarantine has given her a chance to focus on herself — and that her young girls are taking notice.

"I have not always made myself a priority," she told Harper's Bazaar Tuesday. "I have to take care of myself and listen to my body."

The 39-year-old singer said years of dancing in heels, wearing makeup and hair treatments took a toll on her health, but pandemic lockdown has allowed time and space for healing.

"I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals," she said. "It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep."

For women, by women: 10 timeless anthems from Bey and more keeping empowerment alive

Beyoncé appears in some of her latest IVY PARK pieces on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. Campbell Addy

Queen Bey said she feels pressure of being the "backbone" of her family and noticed how it can take a toll on her. Through taking this time to heal, she says the greatest benefit has been setting an example for her daughters.

'Feeling loved is the most important': Jay-Z shares rare reflection on parenting, family life

"I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me," she said. "One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace."

And it sounds like more music is coming for Beyoncé fans.

"I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half," she said. "There’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. … Yes, the music is coming!"

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: All grown up: Beyoncé shares rare look at twins Sir, Rumi during new Ivy Park Kids ad

