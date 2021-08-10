‘Stargirl’s Meg DeLacy Teases A ‘Vengeful’ Cindy In Season 2 & A ‘Struggle’ With Eclipso

Bunk’d “Frien’ds Forever” will air this Friday, but will it be the last time that we see new episodes of one of our favorite shows? Another summer has come to an end at Camp Kikiwaka and there is a lot of unknown surrounding the kids and the camp going forward. Our gut is telling us this may be the end of Bunk’d as it seems very fitting they would be in someone like Meg Donnelly, who will be playing Parker’s sister Priscilla, to wrap it all up. Now there is no official word on if we are getting a Bunk’d season 6 just yet, so we will have to wait and see.