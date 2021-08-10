Freshman Yam Banks stepping forward at South Alabama’s Husky position
There are few positions in the “SwarmD” asked to do more than the Husky, and there’s a good chance South Alabama will have a freshman starting there in 2021. Yam Banks has stepped forward to take most first-team reps through the first four days of camp at Husky, a hybrid position that combines elements of both cornerback and safety. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Ridgeland, Miss., saw action in seven games for the Jaguars as a true freshman last season, albeit at cornerback.www.al.com
