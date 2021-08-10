Freshman Yam Banks stepping forward at South Alabama’s Husky position

Demetris Robertson has been at Auburn for less than a week, but the former Georgia wide receiver has wasted little time in building a rapport with his new quarterback. After missing the first couple days of fall camp while wrapping up his academics at Georgia, Robertson reported to his new program on Sunday. His first practice was Tuesday, and he immediately got to work getting reps with Nix in passing drills during the portions of practice open to the media. That was again the case Wednesday and Thursday, as the two are clearly working to fast-track their connection in Auburn’s offense.