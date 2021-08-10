Cancel
Freshman Yam Banks stepping forward at South Alabama’s Husky position

By Creg Stephenson
AL.com
AL.com
There are few positions in the “SwarmD” asked to do more than the Husky, and there’s a good chance South Alabama will have a freshman starting there in 2021. Yam Banks has stepped forward to take most first-team reps through the first four days of camp at Husky, a hybrid position that combines elements of both cornerback and safety. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Ridgeland, Miss., saw action in seven games for the Jaguars as a true freshman last season, albeit at cornerback.

www.al.com

