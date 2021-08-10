Cancel
July Class 8 Truck Orders on Par with Previous Month

By Sara Jensen
Preliminary North American Class 8 truck orders in July 2021 were similar to those in June. FTR reports July net orders were down 1% on a month-over-month (m/m) basis, reaching a total of 26,500 units. It says orders were up 25% year-over-year (y/y) and that orders total 394,000 units over the past 12 months.

OEM Off-Highway

OEM Off-Highway

Fort Atkinson, WI
ABOUT

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

 https://www.oemoffhighway.com/
