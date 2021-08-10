Cancel
NFL

O.J. Howard ‘not there yet’ in comeback from Achilles injury

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
During a press conference last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard said: “It was always the production was there, but I just couldn’t really stay healthy.”. Returning from his latest injury, the former Alabama standout is trying to make sure that quote doesn’t become an epitaph for his NFL career.

