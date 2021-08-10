O.J. Howard ‘not there yet’ in comeback from Achilles injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard "isn't there yet" in his recovery from a 2020 Achilles injury, head coach Bruce Arians said Monday. "He's getting back, but he's not there yet," Arians explained about Howard's status. "He had a chance to make a couple of grimy catches in the end zone and didn't come up with them. I expect him to make those. He's still catching up to the speed of it, the physicality of it." Howard returned to practice in late July for the first time since tearing his Achilles last October. Prior to the injury, Howard led all Buccaneers tight ends with 11 receptions and 19 targets while averaging 36.5 yards per game. More notably, Howard out-snapped Cameron Brate 104-16 in his three full healthy games. The former first-round pick is scheduled to become a free agent after the season.