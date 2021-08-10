Update: Senate Passes Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
This article was originally published on July 29 and updated August 10 with new information. The Hill reports the U.S. Senate has passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill after months of debate over the cost and priorities of the bill. Although smaller than the initial $2.6 trillion bill proposed by President Biden, the bipartisan version includes many of the priorities laid out in the President's bill.www.oemoffhighway.com
