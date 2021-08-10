Cancel
Congress & Courts

Update: Senate Passes Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

By Sara Jensen
 4 days ago
This article was originally published on July 29 and updated August 10 with new information. The Hill reports the U.S. Senate has passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill after months of debate over the cost and priorities of the bill. Although smaller than the initial $2.6 trillion bill proposed by President Biden, the bipartisan version includes many of the priorities laid out in the President's bill.

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

