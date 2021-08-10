Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Parallels Desktop 17 gives M1 Macs a virtual edge for Windows 11

By Chris Davies
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago

Parallels has released its latest Desktop 17 for Mac, bringing Windows 11 optimization for Apple Silicon and paving the way for macOS Monterey’s full release later in the year. The software makes it easy to run Windows 10 and 11 in a macOS window, but also supports a macOS Monterey virtual machine running an M1-powered Macs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cE7ov_0bNRjamv00

In fact, the company says, Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac has been engineered with both macOS 12 Monterey and Windows 11 in mind. It will support the latest Apple operating system as both host and guest OS; though Apple and Microsoft are planning their full releases for later in 2021, Desktop 17 will work with the two public betas currently available now.

While Desktop 17 will work on Intel-powered Macs, this new release has specific performance improvements to take advantage of Apple Silicon. They should see up to 33-percent faster Windows 10 on ARM Insider Preview start-up, and up to 20-percent faster disk performance. DirectX 11 graphics performance should be up to 28-percent improved, too.

Still, even if you’re not using one of the latest Macs with Apple’s homegrown chipsets, you should still see a speed bump. Macs with Intel processors could see up to 60-percent faster network connections on macOS Big Surprise (and newer) virtual machines, Parallels says.

All Macs should see up to 38-percent faster Windows, Linux, and macOS resume, Parallels says, with this new Desktop 17 version. OpenGL graphics could perform up to 6 times faster, and Windows could see up to 25-percent faster 2D graphics.

Meanwhile, there’s a new display driver for a smoother Windows UI, not to mention better-synchronized video playback. Parallels says it should boost 2D frame rates in games, too. Coherence Mode – which allows Windows and Mac apps to run side-by-side, rather than the former being locked up in a Windows desktop window – has been enhanced, and now puts all Windows dialogs like shutdowns, updates, and sign-in screens in windows too.

Parallels support for dragging and dropping content – like text or images – between macOS and Windows has been boosted this time around, and there’ll be support for macOS Monterey Quick Note too.

For M1 Macs, Windows 10 can now track battery status – and start battery saving mode – for the Mac hardware. A new virtual TPM chip allows things like BitLocker and Secure Boot to work in Windows 10 and 11, and there’s now support for features like multichannel sound, jack presence detection, and windowed virtual machine views with dynamic resolution support for Linux.

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac is available now , priced at $79.99 per year or $99.99 for a perpetual license. Those with a perpetual license already can upgrade for $49.99.

Parallels Desktop 17 gives M1 Macs a virtual edge for Windows 11 is written by Chris Davies and originally posted on SlashGear .

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Big Macs#Windows Updates#Windows 10 Upgrade#Macos Monterey#Apple#Parallels#Ui#Macos Monterey Quick Note#Tpm#Bitlocker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Related
ComputersEngadget

Apple's 512GB M1 Mac Mini falls back to $799 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've been eyeing Apple's latest Mac Mini as your next desktop,...
Computersreviewgeek.com

Deal Alert: Save $100 on Apple’s 512GB M1 Mac Mini

Now is the perfect time to snag Apple’s 512GB M1 Mac Mini, if you’re looking to upgrade your desktop setup. Amazon is running a stellar deal on the pint-sized desktop, and it’ll save you a small fortune. It’s now just $799, which is $100 off the original cost and its lowest price yet.
ComputersCult of Mac

Use any device like a full desktop computer with this Parallels Pro alternative, now less than $6 a month

Fed up with carrying a laptop everywhere with you as well as multiple other devices — or worse, being chained to your desk, just so you can use the capabilities of your desktop PC? In today’s world of remote and hybrid working, you should really be able to enjoy all the benefits of working from anywhere, which is why we were excited to discover Shells™ Personal Cloud Computer.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Organize Your Tasks With Virtual Desktops

It's easy to get distracted when you're working from home. You may even find it difficult to focus if you don't have a dedicated work space. To get things done, you need both a clear and actionable to-do list and a distraction-free environment. It's tough to add an office to...
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Windows 365 Desktop-as-a-Service Product Now Commercially Released

Microsoft on Monday announced the "general availability" commercial release of Windows 365, its newest desktop-as-as-service product. Microsoft is now rolling out Windows 365 for use by organizations in production environments, having previewed it back in June. Microsoft also has Azure Virtual Desktop, another desktop-as-a-service offering, which still continues for organizations with greater customization needs.
ComputersMacworld

You can now get a Touch ID Magic Keyboard for your M1 Mac

It’s been a long three months since Apple unveiled the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for the 24-inch iMac, but if you’ve been itching to get your hands on one, the wait is over. Unveiled with little fanfare in Apple’s online shop Tuesday morning, Apple is now selling the...
Computersimore.com

Score Apple's 512GB M1 Mac mini at a record low price with this $100 discount

Though it only launched last year, there have already been some great M1 Mac mini deals. Today's offer at Amazon ranks among them with $100 off the 512GB model there. With the price of the higher-capacity model down to just $799, you're able to snag Apple's M1 Mac mini at a record-matching low price. There's no telling exactly how long this discount will last, though, since it's not a part of a formal sale there.
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Get a Hyundai Hybook Laptop and MicroSD for Just $289

It’s not often you can get a brand new laptop and microSD for extra storage and pay less than $300, but that’s what you can get with this deal. You can buy a 2021 Hyundai Hybook Laptop and MicroSD Bundle with 8GB/128GB SSD, 128GB MicroSD, and Windows 10 Home for just $289. Better yet, you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s released later this year!
Softwareibc.org

AJA Desktop Software and SDK v16.1 debut with native Apple M1 support

AJA Video Systems has rolled out Desktop Software v16.1 for Kona, Io, and T-Tap Pro products, alongside AJA SDK v16.1 for Developer Partners. Both releases include native support for the Apple® M1 chip alongside feature enhancements that are said to optimise audio, broadcast and production and post workflows, and third-party tools built with AJA Developer Partner solutions.
Softwarelaptopmag.com

How to format a hard drive for both Windows and Mac

Want to use one external drive for both your Windows PC and your Mac machine? One hurdle you'll face is that, by default, these platforms use different filesystems. Windows uses NTFS while Mac OS uses HFS, and they're incompatible with each other. However, you can format the drive to work with both Windows and Mac by using the exFAT filesystem. Here's how.
Computersreviewed.com

Choosing an M1 Mac: Which Apple computer should you buy?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Nearly all of Apple’s newer computing devices—the Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iMac—now come with Apple’s home-grown M1 processor. This is great news for anyone who hates the headache that comes with deciphering all those characters on Intel and AMD processors, but now Apple devices have a new problem: what makes one Apple M1 device different from the other?
Computersimore.com

Windows 365 arrives, bringing Windows to iPad and Mac

It brings Windows to any device with a web browser via Cloud computing. That means you can now run Windows in Safari on the Mac and the iPad. Microsoft's new Windows 365 service has made its debut, bringing with it the ability to run Windows on Safari on devices like the iPad and Mac.
Softwarercpmag.com

Microsoft Releases Windows 365, Its New Desktop-as-a-Service Solution

Windows 365 is now available for use by organizations in production environments, Microsoft announced on Monday. First announced at the Inspire partner conference last month, Windows 365 is described by Microsoft as a more simplified offering than Azure Virtual Desktop, another desktop-as-a-service product. Azure Virtual Desktop will still be available, however, for organizations with greater customization needs.
Softwareosxdaily.com

How to Use Zoom Backgrounds on Mac & Windows PC

Did you want to hide your messy bedroom or workspace during your next online meeting on Zoom? In that case, you’ll be excited to try out Zoom’s Virtual Background feature that allows you to replace your background with an image or scene. One of the fun ways Zoom stands out...
ComputersCNET

Best M1 Mac Mini deals: Step-up 512GB model at lowest price yet

The Mac Mini, along with its more mobile Mac cousins the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, was one of the first Apple computers to ditch Intel silicon in favor of Apple's new M1 processor. (Now you can also get an M1-powered iPad Pro.) Our tests of the M1 machines show a substantial performance boost over their predecessors, and now we're seeing discounts sprout up for the new models.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Will Apple Silicon Bring Windows Users Back To Mac?

In this article Mark Wherry asks whether the migration of Apple computers onto Apple Silicon will bring pro users back to the Mac and whether this move will the destroy cross-platform parity we’ve enjoyed for so long in the process?. When Apple transitioned the company’s Mac computers from using PowerPC...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to hide desktop icons in Windows 10

Knowing how to hide desktop icons in Windows can be extremely useful if want a clean desktop. If you’re unsure how to hide your desktop icons, then you’re in the right place as our easy-to-follow steps will guide you through the process. There are a few different reasons why you...
EducationWTOP

Data Doctors: Mac or Windows for college?

Q: Should I buy a Windows or Mac laptop for my child’s first year of college?. A: It goes without saying that a computer is an essential tool for anyone going to college, but which one is best for your student will depend upon a number of variables. And which one they used at home shouldn’t be the primary factor in the decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy