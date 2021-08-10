Houzz Tour: A Home Built With Traditional Japanese Methods

A Hugo home is one of 16, premium new-construction and remolded million-dollar plus homes featured in the 20th annual Midwest Home Luxury Home Tour. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom lakeshore modern retreat home is located at 12497 Ethan Ave. N, Hugo, and has a market price of nearly $2.8 million. With easy access to downtown White Bear Lake, the property features views of Bald Eagle Lake from nearly every room in the home. Its open floor plan and large expanses of glass enable homeowners to soak in both early morning beauty and western sunsets. The private upper-level master suite features a cozy reading nook and treetop views, while other elements such as an outdoor half-court basketball area, full gym, and sauna make this abode truly customized.
