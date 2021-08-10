Houzz Tour: A Home Built With Traditional Japanese Methods

Over the years, we have seen some outlandish toilets like the bronze baby hippo toilet; some out-of-the-world creations like SpaceX’s instagrammable toilet with a glass dome and 360 views of space. Then there are some technologically advanced ones coming from Japan, expectedly such as bathrooms with high-tech holographic floating displays and even a pair of transparent public toilets featuring glass doors that turn opaque on being locked from inside. While we are on the subject of transparent toilets, Soranews has also unveiled one of the most unusual ways to relieve the call of nature. It’s a see-through garden toilet where the view (person throned inside the transparent cubicle) is enjoying the green and lush view. Enough said, let us roll to the image gallery: