Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Land at No. 20 In Preseason Coaches Poll

Penn State will start the season at No. 20 in the first coaches poll of the season following its preseason release on Tuesday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are one of five Big Ten teams in the Top 25 with Penn State slated to meet the other four starting with No. 15 Wisconsin on the road to open the 2021 season. Iowa checks in at No. 18 while Indiana sits one spot higher at No. 17 in the poll.