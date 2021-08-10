Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Land at No. 20 In Preseason Coaches Poll

By Ben Jones
State College
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State will start the season at No. 20 in the first coaches poll of the season following its preseason release on Tuesday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are one of five Big Ten teams in the Top 25 with Penn State slated to meet the other four starting with No. 15 Wisconsin on the road to open the 2021 season. Iowa checks in at No. 18 while Indiana sits one spot higher at No. 17 in the poll.

www.statecollege.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
State
Michigan State
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Penn, PA
City
Auburn, PA
State
Indiana State
Penn, PA
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Home, PA
Penn, PA
College Sports
City
Auburn, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Coaches Poll#Ap Poll#American Football#Nittany Lions Land At No#The Nittany Lions#Ohio State#Clemson#Hoosiers#Cardinals#Mac#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy