Harrison County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Harrison and northwestern Jackson Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1151 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Latimer, or 12 miles north of St. Martin, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Latimer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

County
Harrison County, MS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Latimer, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
