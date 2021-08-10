'Expert Mathematician' on Election Fraud Actually a Swing Set Installer, Lawsuit Claims

Karen Fann, the Arizona state Senate president and a Republican, has supported the state legislature's "forensic audit" of the 2020 presidential vote in Maricopa County, which was won by President Biden. Fann said earlier this month that the audit is "not about" former President Donald Trump, who continues to claim widespread voter fraud — especially in states like Arizona and Georgia — cost him the election. "This is not about overturning the election," Fann added. "This has never been about anything other than election integrity."