'Expert Mathematician' on Election Fraud Actually a Swing Set Installer, Lawsuit Claims
On January 27, the pro-Trump channel OAN broadcast a segment interviewing an "expert mathematician" named Ed Solomon who claimed to have found evidence within precinct-level reporting that the election was rigged by an algorithm. The basis of Solomon's claim is that he found several precincts throughout the country reporting exactly the same results at various times throughout the vote tabulation process.www.vice.com
Comments / 741