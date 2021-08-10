PayByPhone Brings a Better Parking Experience to The City of Pittsburgh
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Residents and visitors of The City of Pittsburgh, will now have a better contactless parking experience thanks to PayByPhone. The leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions is now available at over 7800 on-street parking spaces, and over 1500 ungated off-street spaces across the city in the Golden Triangle, Central, North Side/North Hills, South Side/South Hills, East End, and West End, providing another contactless choice to drivers to pay for parking.markets.businessinsider.com
