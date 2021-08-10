Cancel
Restaurants

Apple Pie Hot Dog Is The Result Of “Flavortown Meets The Motor City”

By Jojo Girard
My Magic GR
My Magic GR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The old 1970s commercial claimed nothing was more American than "baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet". So why not merge them all together?. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was in the Motor City to come up with a creation for the upcoming "Field of Dreams" game this Thursday in Iowa.

My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Guy Fieri's apple pie hot dog a huge hit at 'Field of Dreams' game

Everything about Thursday’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was awesome. The game was played at an 8,000-capacity stadium built right next to the site where the 1989 baseball movie was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa. The players emerged from the corn fields prior to the game. They hit home runs into corn fields. They wore throwback uniforms. It was great.
French's Mustard Created Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Buns

Does this sound good, or disgusting and unnecessary? Tomorrow is National Mustard Day. So the makers of French’s Mustard just unveiled mustard-flavored HOT DOG BUNS. They actually baked real mustard into the bread. A few hot dog carts and stands will have them tomorrow in New York, Chicago, and Santa...
Food Network's Guy Fieri Puts Twist on the American Hot Dog

Food Network’s Guy Fieri is hooking up two American favorites just in time for the Yankees vs. White Sox game at the The Field of Dreams. It’s a juicy beef hot dog smothered in Fieri’s own bacon jam, wrapped in a flaky pie crust topped with an apple mustard drizzle. Fans at the much anticipated cornfield game will be the first to test it out!
Mashed

This City Is Famous For Mini Hot Dogs

While eating ten mini hot dogs inside ten mini hot dog buns might not seem like an easy or even a possible feat for some, for the people of Troy, New York, it's just another lunch out (per First We Feast). You see, this upstate town just north of the state's capital is famous for its mini hot dogs, made by local butchers and served in adorable matching three-inch buns. Don't confuse these franks with the traditional mini hot dog appetizer wrapped in pastry (sometimes called a pig in a blanket, per Pillsbury); these mini hot dogs are grilled and are generally topped with a mixture of spicy sauce, mustard, and onions. Locals to the region are known to eat them in servings of ten. Whether you're taking a road trip across the country or around the world on a quest to find the best hot dogs out there, a stop for these creative mini hot dogs is a must.
Guy Fieri Invents The Apple Pie Hot Dog

Now, I love trying new foods, but this latest new food, invented by Guy Fieri, has me torn. In partnership with Chevrolet, Guy Fieri is showing his baseball support, and has created a new food to be served at the MLB’s Field of Dreams Game on August 12th. The apple...
Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie And Chevrolet Gets A Remix: Video

Back in the ‘70s, General Motors launched a television commercial celebrating classic Americana themes, including baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and of course, the Chevrolet brand. Now, Chevy is putting a new spin on this classic jingle and enlisting the help of famous restaurateur and chef Guy Fieri in the following brief videos.
Patty Shaped Hot Dogs

The Rastelli's Round Hot Dogs are a different take on the classic and humble hotdog that is formulated to offer a different kind of cooking and eating experience. The hot dog patties feature a hamburger patty inspired shape that is paired with raised edges to allow for quicker grilling and crispy sides. The larger patty surface means it can be sandwiched in a bun with more room for toppings to be placed.
Apple hot dog? | Vic Slick |

It’s baseball, hot dogs & apple pie! Food Network celebrity chef Guy Fieri has teamed up with Chevy to created an ‘Apple Pie Hot Dog’ for Major League Baseball’s’ ‘Field of Dreams’ game. The MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ game is Thursday Aug. 12 (8.12.21). The inspiration for the game comes from the 1989 movie where a man built a baseball field in a cornfield. The movie featured Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones. The 8,000-seat ballpark has been built next to the actual site of the movie in Dyersville, Iowa. The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees. Check out Guy’s recipe for Apple Pie Hot dog in the video below & read more of the story here.
Chevy and Guy Fieri create a weird and possibly delicious apple pie hot dog

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet. Youngsters may have no idea why those four things go together, but in 1975, the catchy ad jingle took America by storm. Almost 50 years later, Chevy's back with more, and this time, the mayor of Flavortown is along for the ride to give the old jingle a modern and physical twist. Everyone, meet the apple pie hot dog.
Apple pie hotdog

In today’s edition of How High Do You Have To Be…. Our stance on ketchup is widely known but how are we feeling about apple pie hot dogs?. Making their debut at the White Sox/Yankees Field of Dreams game…. OF COURSE Fieri is involved in this abomination (IMO) that I...
Mashed

The Hot Dog Style You'll Only Find In Kansas City

When you want to treat yourself, you can't go wrong with a hot dog. According to Delish, different cities tout their own version of this staple and each take has something unique to offer. Expect to find a relatively simple version of the hot dog in New York — most eateries across the city offer up the classic version of this meal, including the addition of one or two toppings, like sauerkraut, flavorful mustard, or onions sautéed in a rich tomato paste.

