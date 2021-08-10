Cancel
Animals

Bear caught on camera perusing grocery aisles

The Hill
 4 days ago
  • A bear cub was caught on video browsing grocery aisles at a California grocery store.
  • “I thought the video was amazing,” Porter Ranch neighborhood council member Dan Balen told CBS 2.
  • Authorities eventually contained the bear behind a Walmart before tranquilizing the animal and releasing it back into the wild.

Cameras at a California grocery store recorded a bizarre sight Saturday, capturing a bear cub wandering the aisles.

A 120-pound bear, in a video aired by CBS 2, is seen briefly perusing Ralphs in Porter Ranch before exiting the front doors. No injuries were reported.

“I thought the video was amazing,” Porter Ranch neighborhood council member Dan Balen told the outlet. “I’m glad that nobody came in contact with the bear. Anything can happen.”

Authorities eventually contained the bear behind a Walmart before tranquilizing the animal and releasing it back into the wild.

“It was decided that the best route for not only public safety but also for the bear itself was to chemically immobilize the animal, which we were successful in doing,” Lt. Jake Coombs, an officer with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said per the outlet. “And it’s on its way back to the Angeles National Forest for release to a suitable habitat.”

