Springfield, IL

Corrine’s Closet opens second location in White Oaks Mall

springfieldbusinessjournal.com
 6 days ago

Corrine Campbell opened Corrine’s Closet in downtown Springfield in October 2018 and is now hoping to reach a new audience with a second location at White Oaks Mall. “The downtown crowd says they don’t go to the mall, and people on the west side have preconceived notions that there’s no parking or nothing going on downtown,” Campbell said. “I’m trying to figure out a way to bridge that gap.” She noted that she also hopes to educate people who live on the west side about what downtown has to offer, even outside of special events such as the holiday walks or St. Patrick’s Day parade.

springfieldbusinessjournal.com

