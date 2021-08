Although a point of debate, some doctors use intracameral (IC) antibiotic prophylaxis for cataract surgery to prevent endophthalmitis, and this off-label approach has gone on for decades despite the lack of Level 1 supporting evidence. A recent study based on a 2021 ASCRS member survey found a significant rise in the number of cataract surgeons who routinely opt for this treatment (66%), and an even greater number (93%) who said they would make it part of their protocol if an approved antibiotic became commercially available.