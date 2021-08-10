Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

O.J. Simpson Once Asked out 'Dirty John' True Crime Podcast Subject

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real-life victim in the Dirty John true-crime podcast says O.J. Simpson asked her out on a date. Debra Newell talks about the encounter in her upcoming memoir Surviving Dirty John, saying that she met Simpson when his friend, former NFL star Marcus Allen began dating his sister Cindi Vickers, who was murdered by her estranged husband, Billy Vickers in 1984. Newell said when she first met Simpson, he was one of the most likable and popular celebrities on the planet” who was “charming and easygoing."

popculture.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Ron Goldman
Person
John
Person
John Meehan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#49ers#Hertz#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside O.J. Simpson's Life Today

Following his infamous trial for the murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman in 1995, for which he was eventually acquitted, former football player O.J. Simpson's life took some more twists and turns. And despite getting off for murder, Simpson wasn't off the hook just yet. In a separate civil...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Nicole Brown Simpson And Ron Goldman's Relationship

In the history of American true crime, perhaps there's no bigger or more divisive case and ultimate verdict than that of the O.J. Simpson trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. The public opinion of whether or not Simpson was guilty of homicide was emblematic of a number of deep-seated issues within the nation itself, a number of which are interwoven into the very foundation of the United States — among them racism, misogyny, domestic abuse, income inequality, classism, and more.
Public Healthrnbcincy.com

O.J. Simpson Talks About His Battle With COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. O.J. Simpson is opening up about his battle with COVID-19 last year. Simpson says that while he had COVID-19 he was, “worried he was going to die.”. Simpson said that when he was battling the virus, “it was impossible to...
NFLPosted by
Daily Mail

O.J. Simpson 'thought he would die' after battling COVID-19 last year as father of victim Ron Goldman hits back: 'Out of all the people who've passed away, what a shame he wasn't one of them'

O.J. Simpson says a he thought his time had run out when he was left gasping for air after a tough battle with COVID-19 last year left him gasping for air. In an interview with The Athletic, Simpson recalled fighting the virus and said he considered what would happen once he was gone.
NFLPosted by
rolling out

O.J. Simpson explains why he’s scared to visit Los Angeles

Disgraced football legend OJ Simpson admits he’s is scared to ever set foot in Los Angeles again, but not because he fears a vigilante might try to avenge the murders of his wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in the mid-199o’s. In a shocking and bold interview with The Atlantic,...
NFLPopculture

Nicole Brown's Sister Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Recent Interview Insisting on His Innocence

O.J. Simpson recently addressed his past murder trial in a new interview, and now Nicole Brown's sister has reacted to the former NFL star insisting on his innocence in her sibling's death. Simpson spoke with The Athletic this month, and at one point, he stated that he avoids going to Los Angeles because he "might" wind up "sitting next to whoever" murdered Brown and Ronald Goldman in 1994. Now, TMZ reports that Brown's sister, Tanya, told the outlet that she finds Simpson's comments to be "absurd and disrespectful."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicole Brown's Sister Says O.J. Simpson Believes His Own Lies, Is Delusional

O.J. Simpson ruffled a lot of feathers this week, after he made especially inappropriate comments regarding the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. While Simpson was acquitted of the murders following a proper trial, public opinion is largely that Simpson did, in fact, commit the crimes, but happened to catch a lucky break in the legal system.
NFLNBC Sports

O.J. Simpson avoids Los Angeles, for one very specific reason

One would think that running back O.J. Simpson avoids going to Los Angeles because that’s where he killed two people 27 years ago. He avoids L.A. for a different, but related, reason. “I have trouble with L.A.,” Simpson recently told Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “People may think this is self-serving,...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

O.J. Simpson: I Can't Hang Out In LA! I Might Run Into Nicole's Killers!

If you spend any time on Twitter, you probably know that O.J. Simpson is not shy about sharing his thoughts with the world. We might see him as the guy who got away with murdering two people, but clearly, the Juice sees himself as a beloved sports legend who was sorely missed during the nine years he spent behind bars on unrelated charges.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

O.J. Simpson Shares COVID Scare, Says He Feared Death

O.J. Simpson says a severe case of COVID-19 last year left him gasping for air and fearing his time had run out. The football legend, who was famously acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, recounted his bout with the disease to sports website The Athletic in an interview posted online Friday, according to the New York Daily News.
Las Vegas, NV963kklz.com

Why Won’t O.J. Simpson Travel To L.A.?

O.J. Simpson recently said in an interview that he will not travel to Los Angeles because he’s afraid he’s gonna sit next to the person who actually murdered Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman. Simpson spends most of his time here in Las Vegas. His parole officer has allowed him to travel to Florida to see his children, but that’s about it. But he refuses to travel to L.A. because of this very reason. He also says, “I have trouble with L.A. People…”. We have more on this story and more in today’s Entertainment News!
NFLPosted by
Daily News

O.J. Simpson says he worried he might die during COVID-19 battle, addresses Brown and Goldman murders

O.J. Simpson says a severe case of COVID-19 last year left him gasping for air and fearing his time had run out. “When I had COVID, I almost couldn’t get out of bed,” Simpson said an in-depth interview published in The Athletic Friday. “I made it to my balcony, trying to breathe. I couldn’t catch my breath.” The 74-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer — who was acquitted of murdering his ...

Comments / 1

Community Policy