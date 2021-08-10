O.J. Simpson Once Asked out 'Dirty John' True Crime Podcast Subject

O.J. Simpson recently said in an interview that he will not travel to Los Angeles because he’s afraid he’s gonna sit next to the person who actually murdered Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman. Simpson spends most of his time here in Las Vegas. His parole officer has allowed him to travel to Florida to see his children, but that’s about it. But he refuses to travel to L.A. because of this very reason. He also says, “I have trouble with L.A. People…”. We have more on this story and more in today’s Entertainment News!