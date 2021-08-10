Schnucks Expands Curbside Pickup to 12 Additional Stores, Bethalto Store Listed

ALTON - After a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Alton Food Truck Festival is returning to Liberty Bank Amphitheater from 4-8pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021.With over 20 food trucks currently confirmed to participate, Alton’s riverfront will be filled with the tastes and smells of a wide variety of cuisine, including everything from the American classics of Pig On A Wing to the Asian-inspired offerings of Seoul Taco. There will also be plenty of sweet treats Continue Reading