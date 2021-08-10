Schnucks Expands Curbside Pickup to 12 Additional Stores, Bethalto Store Listed
ST. LOUIS - As the popularity of curbside pickup continues to grow among grocery customers, Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that, in partnership with Instacart, the company will expand the convenience offering to 12 additional locations in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana this fall. One of the locations is the Schnucks store at 72 Airport Plaza, Bethalto. This latest expansion will bring the total number of Schnucks stores offering curbside pickup to 82. “With the goal of providing Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0