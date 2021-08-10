Neither Aaron Rodgers Nor Deshaun Watson Will Play in the Packers-Texans Game

Green Bay Packers Training Camp / Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jordan Love has won the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback job! Well, at least for the preseason. Aaron Rodgers will not appear in the Packers' game against the Houston Texans. And then he will probably start the rest of the preseason games because Rodgers doesn't need to play in the preseason.

On the other side of what would have been a marquee matchup a year ago, Deshaun Watson will not play for the Houston Texans. Not because of his own trade demand, but because he is "day-to-day." And according to NFL.com, head coach David Culley also said, "It's based off the limited reps he's had in practice and that sort of thing." Yes. Limited reps.

It's wild how these two situations have played out. With Rodgers and the Packers coming to an agreement while Watson and the Texans continue to hold each other hostage. Both sides blinking feverishly almost begging the other side to make a move they really aren't able to make.

Despite rumors, the Texans have no chance at trading Watson. They can't put him on the field either because it would risk any trade value he would have if his considerable issues somehow go away. And Watson just keeps showing up for work like a problematic George Costanza, perched in the training room like a gargoyle.

The most amazing part of all this is that the NFL has not stepped in to shut this down. Watson's situation is the exact type of thing that would land someone on the Commissioner Exempt List and yet the league is happy for Watson to show up and stand on the sideline at practice so the team can tip-toe around the situation.

On top of all that, how will the conversation in the booth go? I'm sure the local broadcasts will be able to focus on the players on the field, but the Texans are currently slated for Thursday Night Football in Week 3. It's hard to believe the league won't have intervened by then, but who knows.