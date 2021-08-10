Ancient Warrior, Analyzed
Ancient DNA analysis and archaeological findings suggests a medieval warrior from Finland may have been nonbinary, NPR reports. It adds that the warrior's grave was first uncovered in 1968 and the remains were buried with traditional female clothing and jewelry as well as a sword. In their paper, researchers from Finland and Germany, noted that the finding largely had been interpreted as evidence of female leaders and warriors in Finland, though others rejected the idea and instead suggested it was a double burial site.www.genomeweb.com
