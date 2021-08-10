Cancel
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Us S’more Summer with New Hershey’s Donuts

By Karly Wood
Red Tricycle
 4 days ago
Happy National S’mores Day! In honor of Aug. 10, Krispy Kreme is treating donut lovers to two brand-new s’mores-inspired sweet treats. Beginning today, fans can snag a S’mores Classic or S’more Fudge Cake Doughnut at participating shops. In a special twist, Krispy Kreme has partnered with Hershey’s to take the limited offering to a whole new level.

