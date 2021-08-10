Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Deal: The Ferrosi Grid Jacket From Outdoor Research is 30% Off

By Cam Vigliotta
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. As if we needed another reason to love Outdoor Research, the Seattle brand is currently taking up to 50% off select summer styles. Before you shop the entire sale, consider picking up the Ferrosi Grid Hooded Jacket while it’s 30% off in three colors. Designed with cold adventures in mind, the jacket’s breathable fleece pairs with legendary Ferrosi fabric to provide windproof protection without trapping excess heat. The nylon fabric is water-resistant and stretchy thanks to added spandex, plus it offers UPF 50+ protection when you’re getting after it from dusk ’til dawn. Grab the award-winning Ferrosi Pants to round out your collection in time for shoulder season.

InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

