Minneapolis, MN

Live updates: MDH reports 1,690 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

By KARE Staff
 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago

Tuesday, Aug. 10

  • Seventy counties in the state are now considered to be at substantial or high risk for transmitting COVID-19
  • Minneapolis Public Schools now require students, staff to mask up, St. Paul Schools to consider similar measure
  • Fauci hopeful the FDA gives COVID vaccines full OK within weeks
  • Vikings QB Kirk Cousins calls vaccination status a private matter
  • $100 incentive now available to Minnesotans who get vaccinated

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased by 1,690, bringing the cumulative total to 620,591.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zroqk_0bNRbHvY00

Seven more people died, bringing the cumulative death total to 7,705 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 4,528 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Monday, officials say a total of 333 people were hospitalized and being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis. Of those patients, 92 required ICU care.

Monday was the third straight day over 300 people have been in Minnesota hospitals for COVID-19. Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 33,678.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUJv1_0bNRbHvY00

MDH says 5,986,205 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,214,610 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (69.8%). Of that number, 3,025,683 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated.

Seventy counties in the state are considered to be at substantial or high risk for transmitting COVID-19, and CDC guidance recommends even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in these areas.

Monday, Aug. 9

New COVID cases continue to trend upward, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

State health officials no longer release data on weekends, so today's numbers include reports filed from around the state as of 4 a.m. Friday. MDH has recorded 1,120 new COVID infections, bringing total cases to 618,906 since the start of the pandemic.

The newest cases are based on results from 24,784 tests (19,781 PCR, 5,003 antigen) processed in private and state labs. MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is listed as probable.

Hospitalizations due to COVID continue to rise, a trend health department officials attribute to the growing presence of the delta variant, which spreads faster and is believed to trigger more serious symptoms. MDH officials said last week that more than 80% of current cases are linked to the delta variant. As of Friday, 299 people were being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis, with 87 of them requiring ICU care.

Total hospitalizations now stand at 33,623.

Four more people have died from COVID, bringing Minnesota's fatalities to 7,698. Two of those who died were from Hennepin County, while Freeborn and St. Louis Counties each recorded one death. MDH says three of the four deaths are linked to long-term care or assisted living settings.

Despite incentives and warnings about the delta variant, vaccination numbers remain stagnant. As of Thursday 69.5% of those age 16 and older had received at least one shot and were considered partially vaccinated (3,199,358 people), while 66% of those eligible (3,018,687) have completed their COVID series and are considered completely immunized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mK9Xj_0bNRbHvY00

Friday, Aug. 6

11 a.m.

Data released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows new cases of COVID once again spiking over the 1,000 mark, a symbol of the renewed vigor of the virus.

The new daily infection count of 1,012 brings Minnesota's total COVID cases to 617,788 since the start of the pandemic. Those cases are based on results from 24,276 tests (20,639 PCR, 3,637 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

MDH said earlier this week that patient sampling indicates at least 81% of the new cases are linked to the highly-transmissible delta variant.

Six more people have perished from the virus, bringing Minnesota's total COVID fatalities to 7,694. Two of those deaths occurred in Hennepin County, while Chippewa, Dakota, Goodhue and Ramsey each lost one resident. All those who died were in their 70s, 80s or 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uk4YI_0bNRbHvY00

Daily COVID hospitalizations remain steady, but are more than double the numbers from mid-July. As of Thursday 267 people were being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis, with 80 in ICU.

Minnesota is approaching a milestone of nearly 6 million doses of vaccine administered (currently 5,953,483). The state vaccination dashboard says 65.9% of eligible state residents ages 16 and older have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (3,014,748 people). MDH says 3,191,200 residents have received at least one dose, 69.4% of those eligible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZPbO_0bNRbHvY00

