Pittsburgh, PA

Hardie Valley Park to transform with 1,000 lanterns for Candlelit Field Wander event

By Tawnya Panizzi
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
More than 1,000 candles will be scattered throughout the meadows and trails in Fox Chapel’s Hardie Valley Park for an event billed as immersive and contemplative.

Sponsored by the Fox Chapel Parks Conservancy, a Candlelit Field Wander is scheduled for Aug. 27 and will find guests trekking semi-rugged terrain illuminated dimly by flickering candles.

A special partnership with the Pittsburgh Opera will have singers performing under the stars and dancers from Attack Theatre moving through the night, Conservancy Co-Founder Mandy Steele said.

“Donors will wander glowing pathways cut into the summery fields where they will encounter clusters of performers,” Steele said.

The parks conservancy, founded in late 2020, is hosting a four-part fundraising series as a novel way to expose the joys of urban forests to Lower Valley residents.

It has showcased borough parks at night through seasonal events, which have included a winter lantern installation at McCahill Park and a spring forest walk at Riding Meadow.

“I love that we live in an area that is mere minutes from a well-known city, but nature is in our backyard,” Cassie Conti of Indiana Township said.

“Being able to celebrate that with these amazing walks among the trees is the best way to spend an evening.”

The conservancy was formed with the goal to raise money and create interest in the borough’s park system that stretches from Beechwood Farms to O’Hara. It was established to provide people with an easy way to invest in the continued care and protection of park spaces, and to help fund future park expansion.

“We hope guests will come away with a renewed appreciation for the beauty of our natural spaces,” Steele said.

Ann Voltz of O’Hara said her family is eager to explore Hardie Valley, a 17-acre gem off Old Mill Road that boasts trails, a pond and expansive meadows.

“It’s been so cool to see my kids out enjoying the forest at night,” Voltz said.

A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Steele said on-site parking will not be available. Participants can park at Fairview Elementary School on Dorseyville Road and board shuttles, which run every 15 minutes beginning at 7 p.m.

Performances begin at 8 p.m.

Pets will have to stay home, Steele said.

“The event is intended to be a reverent, diaphanous experience,” she said.

They ask that people talk in hushed voices and mute their phones.

Three donor levels are available.

Six families can “Celebrate Song” and make a $500 donation to help protect the music of nature for years to come, Steele said. Donors at this level will receive one parking spot at the event plus a conservancy picnic blanket.

The “Support Movement” level is available to 25 people who donate $400. Donors will receive a conservancy blanket.

Entry level “Spread Light” donations of $25 will help fill the fields with lanterns.

Registration is required at foxchapelparksconservancy.org.

