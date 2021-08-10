Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Why Imaginative Play Is So Important

Posted by 
Red Tricycle
Red Tricycle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.” —Maya Angelou. In the picture book, Nutshell Regatta, a young girl and her beloved grandmother spend an afternoon exploring a pond and the many creatures and plants living in and around the water. Through their interaction, and using imaginative play, their experience transcends what most people might see when looking at a similar landscape. The animals take on unique roles, the plants play their special parts and the little girl and her grandmother transport themselves to a whole other world whereby they share a unique adventure and create their own story. This is imaginative play.

redtri.com

Comments / 0

Red Tricycle

Red Tricycle

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Red Tricycle fuels the parenting universe with daily inspiration for family fun. Helping families to have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://www.redtri.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrabble
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Lakewood, WAThe Suburban Times

The Importance of The Importance of Being Earnest – Play Review

The subtle humor of The Importance of Being Earnest was lost on me as a teenager in acting class at Clover Park High School in Lakewood. I’m not sure if the writing got better or if I finally learned to relax and appreciate the comedy and its commentary on life, love, and society. I don’t know how many times Peg and I have seen productions of “Earnest” and enjoyed them all.
MoviesPosted by
Mashed

Why This Emotional Scene In Big Night Is So Important

Even if you've never had timpano before, there's no doubt that the 1996 movie "Big Night" will have you craving the eye-catching Italian dish by the end of the film. It's hard not to forget the iconic scene (via YouTube) where chef Primo (Tony Shalhoub) and his restaurant manager brother Secondo (Stanley Tucci), after hours of slaving in the kitchen, finally remove the timpano from its pot, revealing all the glorious layers of hand-rolled pasta. When the two of them cut the first slice, the result is nothing short of a masterpiece.
Books & LiteratureNPR

Reading Lost

We're playing games with linguist Gretchen McCulloch and Lauren Gawne. Are you ready for another one?. LAUREN GAWNE: Absolutely. EISENBERG: OK. So this game is called Reading Lost. And every answer is the title of a famous book with one letter changed. GAWNE: OK. MCCULLOCH: All right. JONATHAN COULTON, BYLINE:...
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
Cleveland, OHideastream.org

Anisfield-Wolf: Victoria Chang, In Search Of Words For Grief In 'Obit'

For the next several weeks, we continue to highlight the work of the 2021 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Winners. This longstanding Cleveland literary honor goes to writers who address racism and diversity in their work. Los Angeles-based writer Victoria Chang won this year’s poetry prize for her 2020 collection, “Obit.” After...
TV & Videosflaunt.com

Chiara Aurelia | Below This Imagined Surface, It’s Not So Pretty

The warm months have hit Skylin, Texas—meaning lazy days, neighborhood galas, hunting trips, and the carnival. Except under the surface lurks something twisted. Families are not quite as they seem, the perfect high school queen is replaced by someone unexpected, and dark secrets stir in the basement of a high school vice president. This is merely a glimpse into the world of the juicy teen mystery show, Cruel Summer on Freeform, which you’re likely to hear a lot about over the next few months, as Gen Z takes over the thriller world. Who sits at the forefront of this cruel summer? 18-year-old Chiara Aurelia in a role as Jeanette Turner.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

The Most Important Fact To Know About the 5 Stages of Love

One of the most important things I learned about The 5 Stages of Love was that too many relationships hit the rocks at Stage 3. It’s at stage 3 that disillusionment sets in and I often hear statements like these from clients. “I still love her, but I’m not in love with her anymore. I think things may be over for us.” Or “We’ve grown apart and just want different things. Every time I try and get close, he pushes me away. I can’t go on like this.”
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 Life Lessons from Science Fiction and Fantasy

Science fiction and fantasy may be out of this world (literally!), but they have a lot to teach us if we’re willing to listen. In fact, many people have argued that science fiction tends to operate as a cautionary genre. For example, Hugo Gernsback is often credited with establishing modern-day...
Books & LiteratureTODAY.com

14 best books to read this school year 2021 - TODAY

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. in school are the stories we...
Relationship Advicetownandcountrymag.com

Touching Quotes About Celebrating a Relationship Anniversary

Plenty of history's greatest writers, poets, intellects, and philosophers have pondered the nature of love. What is it? Where does it come from? How does one explain it? From William Shakespeare to Nicholas Sparks, humans have been trying to eloquently put words to that elusive, nebulous feeling for... well, just about all of time. It's been the subject of countless books, movies, and songs. Yet, love has proved to be difficult to define. While it makes excellent food for thought, it also makes things a little tough when you're trying to, say, wish your partner a happy anniversary without settling for something contrite. Here, find more than 30 romantic quotes that sweetly sum up (or try to, at least) what it means to be in love.
Religionnormsmilfordblog.com

Forgive yourself…

Every now and then I stumble across a web site with a bunch of quotes on a topic that I feel is important to write about in my blog. Today is such a case. I was looking for a quote to use on self-forgiveness and happened upon a site that had the quotes that I’ve used below. I’ve tried to arrange them is an order that makes sense as a progression of thoughts about self-forgiveness. The first three sort of set up the problem that self-forgiveness allows us resolve.
Chicago, ILnewcity.com

Copy That: A Review of “Decoding Greatness” by Ron Friedman

When Jan, Brent and I decided at the end of 1985 to start a newspaper with our collective industry experience limited to Brent’s high-school paper route, we had to figure things out the hard way. We ranged in age from nineteen to twenty-four, I had a demanding full-time job, Jan was taking care of our four-year-old-daughter and had just graduated from the University of Chicago, and Brent was in his second year undergraduate studies at the same school. In spite of our lack of experience or even time, we gave ourselves just three months to launch our project, so we had to learn as much from the experience of others as quickly as we could. First, we brought on Frank Luby, a former editor of the University of Chicago Maroon who had just graduated and had not yet embarked on a career, to help us, since he had experience, comparatively speaking. And we read a book, its title and author long forgotten, about “how to start a newspaper” that was oriented toward a much different kind of community than the inner-city neighborhood we were going to cover, but it still had plenty of helpful information for the beginner. And, finally, we studied the publications that we admired, in hopes of achieving some of what we thought was the best about their work.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Why Kendra Allen Never Sleeps Through Her Instincts

Kendra Allen is the guest. Her new poetry collection, The Collection Plate, is out now from Ecco Press. Brad Listi: You published an essay collection first, and now this is your first published book of poetry. I was reading an interview you did, and you were talking about how you often wake in the night and jot things down. This is how your writing in general comes together, or this is how poetry in particular comes together?

Comments / 0

Community Policy