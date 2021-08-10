Pine Tree Pirates looking for success in 2021

In her 2nd year has head volleyball coach, 6th year at Lytle, and 23rd year of her career, Coach Denise Cordero is ready for another great season with the Lady Pirates. With several key players returning including Senior Chelsea Gonzalez, Junior Elysa Aleman, and Junior Marissa Lopez, the Lady Pirates will be ready to take on everyone at their first tournament in Natalia August 12-14th. Assisted by coaches Tammie Tilley and Jay Tope, the Lady Pirates have to work hard to get ready for an early starting district. They will face Marion on August 24th to open District. This game will also be their first home game.
