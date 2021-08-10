Cancel
Baseball

Pine Tree Pirates looking for success in 2021

CBS19
CBS19
 4 days ago

The Pine Tree Pirates are looking for success during the 2021 campaign after coming off their best season in more than four decades.

The Pirates 2020 campaign ended with a 34-21 loss in an area playoff to Nederland.

