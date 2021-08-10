MedStart Program Sparks High School Students Interest In Healthcare
MedStart is a summer program aimed at developing the next generation of health care providers. It is hosted by the Montana AHEC (Area Health Education Center) and the Montana Hospital Association. MedStart provides opportunities for students to explore a variety of health care careers through simulation activities, which includes dissections, nursing simulation lab, dental assisting, health information technology demonstrations, mock disaster training/EMS, Cadaver lab and X-Ray activities. The program also sets up students with job shadowing opportunities at local facilities.www.roundupweb.com
