Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Would you eat Pig Blood Gelato?!

Posted by 
Localish
Localish
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGMHm_0bNRa8At00

Philadelphia's Ember and Ash and Homemade by Bruno are collaborating on a unique dessert, Pig Blood Gelato.

Ember and Ash opened in South Philly during the pandemic. The restaurant's focus is a peasants way of cooking, which means using every part of an animal when possible. Or snout to tail.

They've teamed up with pasta and gelato expert, Janine Bruno, of Homemade by Bruno to create a dessert using pig's blood. The result is Pig's Blood Gelato.

The dessert was inspired by co-owner, David Feola's grandmother who used to make blood pudding using pig's blood.

Ember and Ash | Instagram

Homemade by Bruno | Instagram

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).

Comments / 0

Localish

Localish

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Android Tv#Gelato#Blood#Food Drink#Bruno Instagram Watch#Https 6abc Com Localish#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Roku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy