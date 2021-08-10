Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Canon EOS R is a Great Camera, and It’s a Good Price Right Now

By Chris Gampat
Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Guess what? I still use the original Canon EOS R almost every day. The Canon EOS R isn’t that far off from being the Canon EOS R5. And it’s at a good price right now. It’s a bit hard to get your hands on brand new Canon gear at the moment. But that’s alright, Amazon has a ton of awesome renewed and refurbished cameras and lenses. I personally prefer to buy refurbished since it usually means that it’s been extra well tested. You can get the Canon EOS R5 with the 24-105mm f4 and a bunch of other goodies for a really great price right now. The 24-105mm f4 is a great lens with lots of image stabilization capabilities. We were able to handhold the combo to well below 1/20th at the long end with the R5. If you want, there are even renewed lens options available at the moment, and some of them are tilt-shift!

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
52
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Eos#Canon Eos R5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
PhotographyDigital Photography Review

Exclusive: Olympics photo editor confirms Canon's EOS R3 has a 24MP sensor

After speaking with with a photo editor who manages images captured by photographers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, DPReview can confirm the maximum resolution of files coming straight out of Canon EOS R3 cameras being used at the Olympics is 6000 x 4000 pixels, meaning the sensor inside is 24MP. File sizes come in between 14MB and 16MB.
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Firmware: Canon Cinema EOS C500 Mark II v1.0.3.1

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Promises made, promises kept. Canon has released firmware v1.0.3.1 for the Canon Cinema EOS C500...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Get a Refurbished Canon Camera at Some of the Best Prices We’ve Seen

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. It’s pretty hard to get your hands on a brand new Canon camera right now due to the global component issues. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t go for a refurbished one. In fact, most of the Canon gear that I’ve used throughout my career has been refurbished. Amazon currently has a lot of fantastic cameras on sale. Want the Canon EOS R6? It’s there as a bundle kit for a solid deal. Or you can go for a Canon EOS RP. Go take a look at what they’ve got.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon EOS R5 Versus R6: Which Is Right For You?

Wondering which oc Canon’s new mirrorless cameras is right for you? Photographer Kevin Raposo breaks down twenty of the major features and deciding factors between the Canon EOS R5 and the Canon EOS R6. Raposo explains that he personally owns the R6 and has had the “extensive opportunity” to shoot...
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Oppo’s under-screen camera is better now, but only in a prototype phone

A phone screen with no notches, bezels, or cutouts — that’s the dream, right? Manufacturers have tried stuff like pop-up cameras in the past, but everyone wants to achieve a workable under-the-screen selfie camera that’s practically invisible. To that end, Oppo has unveiled its new imaging tech and claims its...
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Save $2,400 on the Canon EOS 5DS R – that's over half price!

The Canon EOS 5D range is renowned for its workhorse capabilities – and now you can pick up the Canon EOS 5DS R for just $1,499! Just to put that into perspective, you would be saving an insane $2,400 on this 50.6MP camera, which makes this saving over half price. As a variation of the 5DS, this camera's low-pass filter has been rendered neutral, enabling it to deliver an even higher resolution. Check out this amazing deal below.
ElectronicsPhotofocus

Canon F-1: The best 35mm film camera ever?

Not so long ago, Paris-based photographer and “weird lens” enthusiast Mathieu Stern shared his insights on the Canon FD 35mm f/2. The concave version of the vintage lens is supposedly the sharpest that Canon made in the focal length. Vintage gear fans and film photographers must be wondering, what about Canon cameras? What’s the best 35mm film camera the company ever made? Enter the Canon F-1.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

It’s Time for a New Autofocus Film Point and Shoot Camera

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I know some folks are still behind the times, but it is without a doubt time that film photography can hold its own with digital photography. There are lots of old film SLRs on the market. And there are even some truly analog film rangefinder cameras too. But nothing beats the simplicity a point-and-shoot camera offers. Some have manual controls, but the purpose is to point and shoot. And with ease, you get beautiful images. They’re almost effortless. And because you spend more time shooting, you don’t have to worry about the technical side of things. With film’s true return and maturity, I think it’s about time for an autofocus film point and shoot camera to return.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Canon Cameras You’ve Wanted are Finally in Stock!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. You can finally get a brand new Canon EOS R5 over at the Canon Store on Amazon, it’s time to rejoice! Alternatively, you can snag the Canon EOS R6 too! We rated these two cameras as some of the best on the market right now. They’re fantastic for passionate photographers from every walk of life. If you’re interested, we encourage you to check out our Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 reviews. One has some of the best high ISO output on the full-frame camera market. The other is one of the best overall performers you can get. Head on over to the Canon Store.
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Gordon Laing reviews the 8K quality from the Canon EOS R5

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Reviewer Gordon Laing has done a video showcasing the 8K quality from the Canon EOS...
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About 8K On The Canon EOS R5

The Canon EOS R5 does 8K video. Here is a short review of the 8K video quality on the R5. Coming from one of our favorite photo gear reviewer, Gordon Laing, the review below looks at how the Canon EOS R5 does 8K video. Some might argue 8K video on the EOS R5 is more a proof of concept than a fully implemented feature. Some might say worse. Your mileage my vary.
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Peter McKinnon shows off the Canon EOS R3

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Peter McKinnon has posted a video showing a couple of Canon EOS R3’s in his possession. He is not allowed to post and videos or photographs taken from the camera as of yet, but he does give a rundown of some of the features and size comparisons between the EOS R3 and EOS-1D X Mark III and EOS R5.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon Patent Shows What Might Be The Canon EOS R1 (with special grip)

Here is a very interesting patent. It describes a special, ergonomic grip on a camera that might well be the Canon EOS R1 flagship mirrorless camera. Oh, and don’t get fooled: the patent was spotted by asobinet.com. Edit: as reader Ross E. Forp correctly states in the comment section, it might also be the Canon EOS R5c.

Comments / 0

Community Policy