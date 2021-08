The number of children being treated by the NHS for eating disorders has reached record levels, with waiting times for urgent cases tripling in a year.Experts have warned the Covid pandemic has set back treatment for young people “by years” and could leave lives at risk.The Royal College of Psychiatrists said services were struggling to provide timely treatment in the face of “overwhelming” demand.An analysis of NHS data by the college, comparing April, May and June this year to the same months in 2020, found the number of under 19-year-olds waiting for urgent treatment has more than tripled from 56...