How much are tickets to the MLB game at the 'Field of Dreams'?

Posted by 
WQAD
WQAD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2cdc_0bNRZEH700

Editor's Note: The video above is from July of 2020

Tickets to a historic MLB game at the famous "F ield of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa have been a hot commodity. Those still searching for tickets can expect to shell out thousands.

The White Sox meet the Yankees for a game that's years in the making. Originally, this game was supposed to happen in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lottery was available in July for the opportunity to purchase tickets. That's right - purchase, not win, as lotteries normally go.

Now hopeful fans are left to the devices of ticketing websites. As of Tuesday, August 10 - two days before the game, StubHub was listing most ticket prices between $874 and upward of $10,000 each.

TicketSmarter listed tickets between almost $1,000 and up to $4,500 each.

If you're not going to be at the game in-person, you can experience the magic, from afar. The game, scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021 , will broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m. Central. It will also be available on ESPN Radio 1000.

This is the first time a Major League Baseball game has been played in Iowa.

