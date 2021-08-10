Flash Flood Warning issued for Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 08:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC023-035-240045- /O.NEW.KPHI.FL.W.0020.210823T1242Z-210824T1649Z/ /BDKN4.1.ER.210823T1113Z.210824T0000Z.210824T1048Z.NO/ 842 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for the Raritan River At Bound Brook. * From this morning to Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 28.3 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM EDT Monday was 28.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Backyard and low areas are protected by levees and the flood wall. Without the levees or if there is a breach in the levees, minor flooding will occur. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Main Street is protected by flap valves/sluice gates. This level triggers the gate closures to protect Main Street. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.1 feet on 03/31/2010. Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Jersey Raritan River At Bound Brook affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. For the Raritan River...including Bound Brook...Minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Raritan River Bound Brook 28.0 28.3 Mon 8 am EDT 27.8 22.1 MSG