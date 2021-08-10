Cancel
Greenlee County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Greenlee by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 09:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Greenlee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTY At 948 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain fell in less than a half hour. Runoff from this rainfall is expected to cause flash flooding. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clifton and Morenci. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

