FOX 4 WFTX

Punta Gorda Airport adds two more nonstop flights

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
Allegiant announces two new flights out of the Punta Gorda Airport to two new cities.

The airlines will connect Punta Gorda to Bentonville, Arkansas and Austin, Texas.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons.”

The new routes are part of a 22-route expansion across Allegiant’s network, launching just in time to plan winter holiday getaways.

  • Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) – beginning Nov. 17, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*
  • Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $49.*

For more information click here.

